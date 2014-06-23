FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Popular buys Citi's retail, credit card business in Spain
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Popular buys Citi's retail, credit card business in Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular has agreed to buy Citi’s retail banking and credit card business in Spain, a sign that foreign banks are retreating from the country’s financial services market in the wake of the financial crisis.

Popular, Spain’s fifth biggest bank by market value, said on Monday it would take on about 950 employees and 45 branches from Citi as part of the deal, as well as 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) worth of deposits and 1.1 million credit cards.

Spain has become increasingly tough for foreign banks as a prolonged economic slump and a property crash sparked a wave of mergers among local banks.

The economy is emerging from recession, but both domestic and foreign banks are struggling to revitalise profits, as loan defaults remain close to all time highs.

Still, some banks such as Popular, are capitalising on the pull-back by international rivals to expand their business.

Britain’s Barclays is also sounding out buyers for its Spanish retail bank while retaining an investment banking team in the country, sources have previously told Reuters.

Lenders such as Caixabank MC> have said they would be interested.

Citi said in a statement it would remain in Spain but focus on expanding its private bank and advising Spanish companies and public sector clients through its investment bank.

Popular, which did not detail how much it would pay for the Citi acquisition, said the purchase would close after it received regulatory approvals, likely to be in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.