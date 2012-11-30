FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popular offers to buy back bonds worth 1.43 billion euros
November 30, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Popular offers to buy back bonds worth 1.43 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s sixth-biggest lender Banco Popular on Friday launched an offer to buy back subordinated debt, preference shares and securitised debt instruments worth up to 1.43 billion euros ($1.86 billion).

Popular, which has just closed a capital raising, is trying to strengthen its balance sheet and debt portfolio. The buy-back offer applies to 17 series of debt instruments.

The maximum discount for the offer is 50 percent, the bank said, and the result of buy-back scheme will be published on Dec. 12.

On Wednesday the lender cleared a major hurdle for the reform of Spain’s financial system after it announced it had fully covered its 2.5 billion euros capital increase . ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Jesus Aguado; editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
