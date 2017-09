MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Banco Popular on Thursday said it would restart dividend payments and offer shareholders a 0.04 euro per share compensation on its 2013 results.

The bank, which had halted all payouts in October 2012, said it would make the first payment in the first quarter of next year and leave the choice to shareholders to receive it in cash or in shares. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)