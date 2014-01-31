FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Banco Popular says interested in Catalunya Banc
January 31, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Banco Popular says interested in Catalunya Banc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of Banco Popular said on Friday the lender would consider buying state-owned bank Catalunya Caixa if it was put up for sale.

“We would study it, we would look at any operation that comes up so long as it doesn’t put the bank’s solvency at risk,” said Chairman Angel Ron at a press conference.

The chairman of Spain’s third-biggest lender, Caixabank , earlier said he would make an offer for the nationalised bank if it went to auction. The government wants to sell the bank before the summer. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Julien Toyer)

