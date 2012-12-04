Spain's Popular says capital hike oversubscribed

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular said on Tuesday it had comfortably covered a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital hike, sending a reassuring signal that Spain’s reform of its battered financial system is moving in the right direction.

In a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator, the sixth largest bank said its capital hike was 1.83 times subscribed.

Popular turned to the market after failing a September stress test designed to evaluate how much extra capital banks would need to weather a serious economic downturn.

The largest non-nationalised Spanish bank to fail the stress test, Popular had always said it could find the extra 3.2 billion euros on its own without having to seek state aid, through asset sales and a capital increase.

Other troubled lenders in Spain will turn to a 37 billion euro loan to Spain from the euro zone.

Banco Popular’s five biggest shareholders are Barrie Foundation, German insurer Allianz <ALVG.DE, the French bank Credit Mutuel, Portuguese businessman Americo Amorim and the investment fund Union Europea de Inversiones.

The bank said these top shareholders had subscribed to 20.8 percent of the new shares, or 520 million euros, taking their overall holding in the bank to 23 percent from 28 percent. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos, Julien Toyer and Sarah Morris; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)