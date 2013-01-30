FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular appoints new chief executive
January 30, 2013

UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular appoints new chief executive

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Popular named risk officer Francisco Gomez Martin as its new chief executive on Wednesday, a role that until now had been vacant leaving Chairman Angel Ron as the top executive.

Gomez, a 49-year-old economist, had been head of risk and integration until now and has worked at the bank since the start of his career in 1988.

Popular, Spain’s sixth-biggest lender, is set to report a record loss on Friday when it presents 2012 results, after taking a big hit from writedowns on property losses. (Reporting By Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett, Greg Mahlich)

