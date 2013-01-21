FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular agrees sale of debt recovery business
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular agrees sale of debt recovery business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To generate one-off profit of 133 mln euros

* Part of 2-year asset sale plan (Adds details of business plan)

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular has agreed to sell a debt recovery business in Spain to EOS, which is owned by German finance group Otto, as part of its push to raise its capital levels.

The business was valued at 135 million euros ($179 million) and would generate a one-off profit of 133 million euros for the bank, Popular said on Monday.

The largest non-nationalised Spanish bank to fail a so-called “stress test” of the country’s lenders last year, Popular said the sale was part of its 2012-14 plan to make 300 million euros in capital gains through asset sales.

Unlike many other Spanish banks, Popular has resisted tapping euro zone bailout funds. It raised 2.5 billion euros in a capital hike in December.

$1 = 0.7524 euros Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.