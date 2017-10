MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular reported its bigger ever annual loss on Friday after it took 9.6 billion euros ($13 billion) in provisions to cover bad investments in real estate.

The bank, founded in 1926, reported a loss of 2.46 billion euros, slightly wider than a 2.38 billion euro loss forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)