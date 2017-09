MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Monday it had booked a 96 million euro ($131 million) capital gain from the sale of financial rights linked to certain pension and insurance products to a group of investors.

In a notice sent to Spain’s market regulator, Popular also said the sale was worth about 105 million euros. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)