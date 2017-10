MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular expects to resume dividend payments in the second quarter of 2013, Chairman Angel Ron said on Saturday.

Ron was speaking at a special shareholders’ meeting to seek approval for a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.18 billion) rights issue. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby Chopra)