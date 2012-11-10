FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popular offers new share issue at 0.81 euros/share
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Popular offers new share issue at 0.81 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Saturday it would offer a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) new share issue at 0.81 euros per share, representing a 27.5 percent discount to Friday’s closing share price of 1.118 euros.

The price is a 52.3 percent discount to the 1.701 euros the shares closed on Sept. 28 when an independent audit of the Spanish banking sector identified a 3.2 billion euro capital shortfall at Popular, prompting its plans for a new share issue. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.