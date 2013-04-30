FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Popular returned 2.5 bln eur of LTRO loans in Q1
April 30, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Popular returned 2.5 bln eur of LTRO loans in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular on Tuesday said it had returned 2.5 billion euros ($3.27 billion) of the European Central Bank’s LTRO (long term refinancing operation) cheap loans in the first quarter of the year.

In a presentation, the lender said it had on its books LTRO loans worth 14.7 billion euros at the end of March, compared to a total of 17.2 billion euros at the end of December.

Popular returned to profit in the first quarter after a record loss in 2012, as assets sales offset weak business in its home market. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Toms Cobos, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Tracy Rucinski)

