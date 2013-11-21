Popular gets preliminary bids for property manager Aliseda -sources

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular has received preliminary offers from foreign investors for its property management unit Aliseda worth between 450 million euros ($605.9 million) and 600 million euros, three sources familiar with the situation said.

The deal would see the bank hand over a team of managers and a contract to service properties and real estate credits but the assets themselves will likely remain on the bank’s books, the sources said.

U.S. firms Centerbridge Partners, Lone Star, Cerberus Capital Management and Kennedy Wilson, working with Varde Partners, are among the bidders, the sources said.

Popular declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)