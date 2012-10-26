Popular CFO says Spanish rescue could be positive for economy

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Spanish bank Popular added his voice on Friday to a growing chorus of corporate voices urging Spain to seek an international bail-out.

“The spread must be reduced however possible and asking for a credit line would achieve this in a reasonable way. The rescue could have a positive effect on the Spanish economy,” Chief Executive Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto said in a press conference. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)