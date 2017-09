MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Popular on Thursday said it saw its core capital ratio reaching at least 8.6 percent at the end of 2013 under the Basel III fully loaded criteria.

In a presentation to analysts, the bank said this ratio would reach 11 percent if so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs)were included in the calculations. The Spanish government is close to adopting new rules on DTAs so that some of them can be counted toward core capital. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)