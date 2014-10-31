FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Popular maintains profit forecast after ECB health check
October 31, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Popular maintains profit forecast after ECB health check

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Friday it was maintaining its earnings forecast for 2014, for a 325-million-euro (408.14 million US dollar) net profit, after a review of its assets by the European Central Bank.

The so-called Asset Quality Review, run in parallel to stress tests assessing how banks would weather another financial crisis, revealed Popular needed to make 170 million euros in extra provisions against soured debts after adjustments in the value of some credit exposures.

Popular, which was not found to need extra capital in the tests, said on Friday that it had already set aside those provisions. (1 US dollar = 0.7963 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

