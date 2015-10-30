FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popular 9-month profit drops 8 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popular 9-month profit drops 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish mid-sized lender Banco Popular on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in nine-month net profit to 278 million euros ($305 million), in line with analysts’ expectations, as bad loans kept eating into margins and eroding profitability.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, came in at 1.69 billion euros in the nine-month period, down 4.2 percent from last year.

Both net profit and net interest income were also down in the third quarter, respectively by 29 percent and 11.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.