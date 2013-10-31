FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular net profit down 9.5 pct to 227 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Popular net profit down 9.5 pct to 227 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular on Thursday reported a 9.5 percent drop in net profit to 227 million euros ($312.6 million)in the nine months to September on increased provisions against bad loans.

Spain’s sixth-biggest lender was also hit by a tough comparison with 2012, when it took the bulk of steep provisions against property losses in the last quarter.

Nine-month net interest income came in at 1.86 billion euros, down 11.8 percent on the year-ago period and the bad loans ratio rose to 11.84 percent at the end of September compared to 10.84 percent at end-June. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.