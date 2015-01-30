Banco Popular's 2014 net profit up 31 pct after accounting change

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Friday that net profit rose 31 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, even as earnings from its lending business shrank.

The bank, Spain’s sixth biggest by market value, reported profit of 330 million euros ($373.6 million), above the 308 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Like its Spanish peers, Popular restated 2013 results to reflect payments made to the country’s deposit guarantee fund. Without that change, the rise in net profit would have been lower. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Clarke)