November 12, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Popular shares rise sharply on share increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco Popular gained as much as 6.8 percent on Monday after Spain’s sixth-biggest bank secured a 2.5 billion euro ($3.18 billion) capital increase through steep discounts, averting the need to seek state aid.

At 8.29 GMT, shares were up 6.9 percent to 1.20 euros.

At a special meeting in Madrid on Saturday, large shareholders backed the plan, seen as a key test of Spanish banks’ ability to tap markets ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sarah Morris)

