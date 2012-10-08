FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular to issue up to 6.25 bln shares in capital hike
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
October 8, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Popular to issue up to 6.25 bln shares in capital hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular, will issue up to 6.25 billion shares to raise capital after failing a stress test, the bank said in a stock market filing on Monday, implying a discount of 73 percent if it issues the maximum number of shares.

Popular, the country’s sixth-largest lender by assets, said last week it hoped to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) through the share issue and avoid tapping a 100 billion euro rescue offered by the euro zone for Spain’s ailing financial sector.

The bank said on Monday it would hold a special shareholders’ meeting in Madrid on Nov. 10 to discuss the share issue plan.

Popular has just over 2 billion shares in circulation and closed at 1.47 euros on Monday. If it does issue the maximum 6.25 billion shares to raise 2.5 billion euros, this would imply a 73 percent discount on the share price.

A spokesman for Popular said the discount was not fixed and will depend on demand from the investment banks involved in the capital hike.

Deutsche Bank and Santander are co-leaders in the share issue.

Popular’s Chief Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto said last week that the discount on the bank’s shares could be up to 50 percent. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Clare Kane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.