FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Vicenza says tie-up talks with Banca Etruria cannot continue
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Pop Vicenza says tie-up talks with Banca Etruria cannot continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions did not exist for talks on a tie up with smaller listed rival Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio to continue.

Popolare Vicenza, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by European authorities as part of the bank health check-up, said in May it would offer 1 euro per share in cash for Popolare Etruria - valuing it at around 217 million euros ($295 million).

Earlier this month Banca Etruria said it could not approve a takeover offer for around 220 million euros for now but added it would continue negotiations to find an agreement.

In its statement on Tuesday Popolare Vicenza said any other proposals different to its original offer could not be taken into consideration.

The Bank of Italy told Banca Etruria last year to find a buyer after an audit of its books unveiled insufficient provisions against soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.