Pop Vicenza chairman says takeover of another bank not imminent

VICENZA, Italy, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Popolare Vicenza Chairman Gianni Zonin said on Tuesday a possible takeover of another Italian bank was not imminent, signalling any deal could take months.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Veneto-based bank announced a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros as it said it was targeting acquisitions and a stronger capital base.

“A possible transaction is not imminent, we may talk about it after the shareholder meetings,” Zonin told a news conference. Italian companies normally hold their annual shareholder meetings by the end of April.