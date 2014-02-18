Italy's Pop Vicenza plans cash call to buy another bank-sources

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza is planning a cash call for up to 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) with a view to buying another lender, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Popolare di Vicenza has said it could be interested in two other Italian regional banks, Veneto Banca and Popolare Etruria .

The Bank of Italy and investment bankers expect a Europe-wide health check of the banking sector to trigger a wave of mergers and acquisitions among small and medium Italian lenders.

“The bank is looking at a number of options, no decision has been taken yet. It is raising capital to be ready to move,” one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A second source confirmed the size of the cash call at up to 1 billion euros.

Popolare Vicenza is due to hold a press conference at 1530 GMT on Tuesday for “important announcements.” ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi)