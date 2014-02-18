FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Vicenza approves cap hike to fund M&A, boost capital
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Vicenza approves cap hike to fund M&A, boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza approved a cash call of up to 1 billion euros to fund the possible takeover of another lender and strengthen its capital in a move seen spearheading a wave of mergers and acquisitions among smaller Italian banks.

Pop Vicenza, based in the wealthy northeastern region of Veneto, said the cash call would be split in two tranches - one of 700 million euros ($959.18 million) for existing shareholders and the rest for new investors.

Unlisted Popolare Vicenza is one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by the European Central Bank. It has expressed interest for rivals Veneto Banca and Popolare Etruria. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.