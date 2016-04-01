Italy's Popolare Vicenza says three board members resign

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) said on Friday three of its board members had resigned with immediate effect, as the Italian bank prepares for a 1.76-billion euro ($2 bln) cash call and a stock market listing this month.

The bank’s board had remained largely unchanged after prosecutors placed its former CEO and chairman under investigation for allegedly misleading regulators, drawing criticism that it had failed to make a clear break with the past.

Shareholders in the bank last week chose not to seek damages form former managers, a decision which a top government official said conveyed “an unpleasant signal”.

Popolare di Vicenza’s capital raising is seen a key test of investor confidence in Italian banks and the government is keen for the lender to complete it on schedule.

But guarantor UniCredit said on Wednesday it was considering whether to delay the offer.

Popolare di Vicenza said Giorgio Tibaldo, Nicola Tognana and Maurizio Stella had resigned as non-executive directors.