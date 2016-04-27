Italy's Pop Vicenza mulling extending IPO offer period - sources

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) is considering extending the offer period for its initial public offering, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The IPO, which started on April 21, is supposed to end on Thursday.

The Vicenza-based lender aims to raise up to 1.76 billion euros ($1.99 billion) through the listing on the Milan bourse and a newly created bank rescue fund has committed to underwrite the bulk of the capital increase.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the green light to Quaestio, which manages the fund, to buy a stake of more than 50 percent in Popolare di Vicenza. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio)