FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Pop Vicenza mulling extending IPO offer period - sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Italy's Pop Vicenza mulling extending IPO offer period - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) is considering extending the offer period for its initial public offering, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The IPO, which started on April 21, is supposed to end on Thursday.

The Vicenza-based lender aims to raise up to 1.76 billion euros ($1.99 billion) through the listing on the Milan bourse and a newly created bank rescue fund has committed to underwrite the bulk of the capital increase.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the green light to Quaestio, which manages the fund, to buy a stake of more than 50 percent in Popolare di Vicenza. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.