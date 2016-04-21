FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bank fund ready to underwrite Pop Vicenza cash call even if no listing
April 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Italy bank fund ready to underwrite Pop Vicenza cash call even if no listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - The Atlante bank fund is ready to underwrite the capital increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) even if the lender is not able to list its shares, private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management said on Thursday.

“Atlante intends to propose the extension of its commitment to underwrite (the cash call) even if the shares fail to be admitted to trading,” it said.

The fund, designed to underwrite capital increases of weak banks and buy bad loans, has raised more than the minimum threshold amount of 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), Quaestio said in a second statement.

Quaestio, which manages Atlante, said the fund was operative and was open to accepting other investments to April 28 inclusive. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

