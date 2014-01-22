FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Pop Vicenza considering investment in Banca Etruria
January 22, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Pop Vicenza considering investment in Banca Etruria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A top executive at Banca Popolare di Vicenza said the Italian bank was considering a possible investment in smaller rival Banca Etruria, which is looking for a partner following recommendations from the Bank of Italy.

Shares in Banca Etruria extended gains on the comments by Popolare Vicenza Managing Director Samuele Sorato, rising as much as 8 percent with traded volume at 80 percent of the last month’s daily average by 1121 GMT.

“We are looking at the matter in the same way that we’ve looked at other things, it’s only a study phase” Sorato told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of banking lobby ABI.

“Right now we’re concentrated on strengthening our capital but we have an obligation to consider whether it may be interesting for our group.”

The chairman of Popolare Vicenza, one of the 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a sector review, has repeatedly said the bank wants to grow through acquisitions in an expected phase of consolidation in the Italian banking sector.

Chairman Gianni Zonin had been previously quoted as saying Popolare Vicenza may be interested in Banca Etruria although they were alrady present in Tuscany.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za

