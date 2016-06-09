Italy's Quaestio seeks legal action over Pop Vicenza's near collapse

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Quaestio, the asset manager running Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Thursday it would urge the new board of Banca Popolare di Vicenza to take legal action against those responsible for bringing the lender to the brink of collapse.

Atlante spent 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) to buy a 99 percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza last month after the regional lender’s initial share offering flopped.

A previous shareholder meeting at Popolare di Vicenza failed to approve a motion to bring legal action against certain former managers.

The bank needs to raise cash to fill a capital shortfall uncovered by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of being wound down after losing a net 2.2 billion euros in 2014-15.

Quaestio said in a statement it was also looking at ways to allow historical shareholders who had been badly damaged by events leading to the bank’s near collapse to benefit from the relaunch of the lender.

It also said it would propose to Popolare di Vicenza’s new board measures to resolve the problem of bad loans.

The Atlante fund - Atlas in English - was set up earlier this year by mostly private domestic financial institutions to bail out weaker Italian lenders and avert a wider crisis in the euro zone’s fourth-largest bank sector. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)