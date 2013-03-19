FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche SE eyes investments over special dividend
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 19, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Porsche SE eyes investments over special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - German automotive holding company Porsche SE plans to use its 2.6 billion euros ($3.37 billion) in cash to invest in mid-sized companies rather than distribute it to shareholders as a special dividend.

“We are first and foremost going to focus on the major global trends in the automotive industry such as sustainability, conservation of resources and the increasingly networked automotive world,” said Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our principle here is: It is more important that particular investments meet our expectations and, above all, create sustainable value than that we are quick to invest,” he added.

$1 = 0.7717 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
