FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche to recall 14,571 cars in China due to camshaft defect
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 7, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Porsche to recall 14,571 cars in China due to camshaft defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Porsche will recall 14,571 cars in China due to defective camshaft adjusters, the national quality watchdog said.

Recalled cars include several imported Panamera models made from April 2009 to Sept. 2011 and two imported Cayenne models made from March 2010 to Sept. 2011, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

The cars are safety hazards as the bolt on the camshaft adjuster may loosen or break, it said, adding that Porsche will replace the defective components for free. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.