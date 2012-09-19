FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche hails court dismissal of investor lawsuits
September 19, 2012

Porsche hails court dismissal of investor lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Porsche SE welcomed the decision by a German regional court to dismiss investor lawsuits against the holding company and pledged to fight remaining legal cases “with all rigor”, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is a positive signal,” Porsche SE spokesman Albrecht Bamler told reporters at the court in Braunschweig, northern Germany.

The court on Wednesday dismissed two investor lawsuits claiming 4.7 million euros ($6.14 million) of damages from Porsche SE for alleged market manipulation. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

