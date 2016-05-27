FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche creates digital business division
May 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Porsche creates digital business division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Porsche AG, the sportscar unit of Volkswagen, launched Porsche Digital GmbH, a division dedicated to developing digital services for the premium segment.

Porsche Digital GmbH will become a competence centre and an incubator to help find ideas which can be turned into businesses and services, the company said on Friday.

The division will be based in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart, and have offices in Berlin, Silicon Valley and China.

It will be headed by Thilo Koslowski, a former digital mobility analyst at consulting firm Gartner. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

