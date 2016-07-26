FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche to create more than 1,400 jobs for electric car
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 26, 2016 / 8:15 AM / in a year

Porsche to create more than 1,400 jobs for electric car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, July 26 (Reuters) - Porsche has raised the number of jobs it will create for the production of its first all-electric sports car to more than 1,400 from more than 1,000 previously, the manufacturer said on Tuesday.

More than 1,200 of the new positions will be created at the Volkwagen-owned brand’s base in Zuffenhausen where Porsche is building a new paint shop and assembly line for the battery-powered Mission E due to be built by the end of the decade.

Porsche also said it will increase the number of apprenticeships to 220 from 150.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.