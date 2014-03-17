FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court dismisses $1.9 bln Porsche investor lawsuit
March 17, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

German court dismisses $1.9 bln Porsche investor lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - A German court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by hedge funds seeking 1.36 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in damages from investment company Porsche SE.

Two dozen hedge funds including Viking Global Investors and Glenhill Capital had accused Porsche SE of cornering the market in 2008 in shares of Volkswagen.

Plaintiffs had argued that throughout 2008 Porsche SE camouflaged its plans to acquire much-bigger VW and secretly piled up its holding in Europe’s largest automaker.

Porsche SE, the family-controlled holding company that owns a majority stake in carmaker Volkswagen, has repeatedly rejected the charges as unfounded. Other German court cases are pending with billions more in claims against Porsche. ($1 = 0.7181 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
