German court dismisses hedge funds' suit against Porsche SE
March 26, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

German court dismisses hedge funds' suit against Porsche SE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, March 26 (Reuters) - A German court dismissed claims brought against Porsche SE by hedge funds seeking 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in damages over its botched attempt to take over carmaker Volkswagen in 2008.

Two dozen hedge funds, including Viking Global Investors, Glenhill Capital and Greenlight Capital, last year accused investment company Porsche SE of camouflaging a plan to acquire Volkswagen (VW) and secretly piling up a holding in Europe’s largest automaker during 2008. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

