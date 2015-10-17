Porsche SE picks Poetsch to succeed Winterkorn as CEO

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn is stepping down as head of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in a statement on Saturday.

Hans Dieter Poetsch, the chief financial officer of Porsche SE and designated new VW chairman, was appointed to succeed Winterkorn as chairman of the Porsche SE executive board with effect from Nov. 1.

Earlier this week, several media reported that Martin Winterkorn, who quit at VW last month, would step down from his remaining posts related to the company in the coming days.

Winterkorn resigned as CEO of Europe’s largest carmaker after the group admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States, triggering the company’s biggest business scandal in its 78-year history, but he retained a number of key positions within the Volkswagen group.

Poetsch was appointed Volkswagen chairman on Oct. 7. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)