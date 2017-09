FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE , which controls 51 percent of Volkswagen’s common stock, reported first-half group profit of 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion).

The holding company further said it expects full-year profits of between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)