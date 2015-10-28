Porsche SE cuts guidance on Volkswagen's emissions scandal

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE , the family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen, cut its full-year guidance, citing effects from the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

Porsche SE said on Wednesday it now expects to post a 2015 profit after tax of 0.8 to 1.8 billion euros, mainly due to the third quarter earnings slump of Volkswagen.

“Porsche SE’s forecast is subject in particular to further findings in connection with the Diesel emissions issue,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)