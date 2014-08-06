FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Porsche SE says H1 after-tax profit up 18 pct to 1.74 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 6, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Porsche SE says H1 after-tax profit up 18 pct to 1.74 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, text unchanged)

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German holding company Porsche SE said on Wednesday that after-tax profit increased by almost a fifth to 1.74 billion euros ($2.32 billion), reflecting growing earnings at Volkswagen.

Porsche SE’s sole asset is the majority stake in VW following the 2012 sale of the Porsche AG car-making division to Europe’s largest carmaker that settled a prolonged takeover dispute.

Stuttgart-based Porsche SE reaffirmed its guidance for full-year after-tax profit to come in between 2.2 billion and 2.7 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7479 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.