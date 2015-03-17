FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche SE faces payment of 428 mln euros in tax arrears
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 17, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Porsche SE faces payment of 428 mln euros in tax arrears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE is facing a payment of 428 million euros ($454 million) in tax arrears this year which may shrink its net liquidity to between 1.7 billion euros and 2.3 billion, after 2.27 billion in 2014, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday.

A tax audit for the 2006-2009 period when Porsche SE sought to take control of much-larger VW, had determined the size of arrears, Poetsch said, referring to “complicated circumstances” of the company’s hedging strategy. (Editing by David Holmes)

