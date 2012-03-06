FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche employees charged for giving false information
March 6, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 6 years ago

Porsche employees charged for giving false information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German state prosecutors are pressing charges against three Porsche employees for giving false information to a lender in talks over a 10 billion euro ($13.23 billion) loan refinancing, adding to the carmaker’s legal woes.

The prosecutors based in Stuttgart, where Porsche is headquartered, said in a statement that it accuses three unnamed company employees of giving false information in March 2009 about the number of options Porsche held at the time on Volkswagen’s ordinary shares.

Porsche was not immediately available for comment.

Billions of euros in legal claims for damages have been brought by enraged investors who took wrong-way bets on a decline in VW shares in 2008. They claim they were misled by the sportscar maker about how many shares in VW it held at the time, leading to a short squeeze that turbo-charged VW shares. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

