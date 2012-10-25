FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche 9-mth oper profit gains on record auto sales
October 25, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Porsche 9-mth oper profit gains on record auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Porsche AG said on Thursday that nine-month operating profit rose 22.9 percent to 1.88 billion euros ($2.44 billion), driven by record sales of vehicles such as the Cayenne SUV and the 911 sports car.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer, owned by Volkswagen, said vehicle demand in the United States narrowly exceeded that in China. U.S. auto sales increased 22.1 percent to 24,982 compared with a 35.4 percent gain to 24,859 cars in China.

Nine-month sales rose 28.1 percent to 10.15 billion euros.($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

