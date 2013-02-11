Porsche SE trading probe extended to board members

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Porsche SE said on Monday that German prosecutors have extended an ongoing probe into market manipulation to include several members of the holding’s supervisory board.

The investigation relates to a massive short squeeze late in 2008 after Porsche SE effectively cornered the market in Volkswagen voting shares.

The holding nearly collapsed a year later following its failed attempt to acquire full strategic and financial control over Volkswagen, ultimately selling its sports-car business to pay off billions in accumulated debt.

Stuttgart prosecutors couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.