Porsche buys Kuka's machine tool division

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Porsche has acquired the machine tool division of industrial robot maker Kuka, the two companies said on Friday in separate statements.

No details or price for the transaction was published and the deal has yet to be approved by antitrust authorities, the Volkswagen-owned sports-car maker said.

The Kuka division has more than 600 workers, Kuka said.

Shares in Kuka extended gains on the news and were trading up 1.7 percent at 72.71 euros as of 1342 GMT. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)