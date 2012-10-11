FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche SE sued for 213 mln eur in damages
October 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Porsche SE sued for 213 mln eur in damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German financial holding company Porsche SE said it was being sued for 213 million euros ($274.80 million) in damages from HWO, a firm linked to the family of deceased German industrialist Adolf Merckle.

“We consider this to be unfounded and we will defend ourselves,” a spokesman for Porsche SE said on Thursday.

In January, the Merckle family confirmed it would seek damages from Porsche SE via conciliation proceedings, but the holding declined to pay, according to the Porsche SE spokesman.

