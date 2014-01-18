FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche considers raising Macan production - magazine
January 18, 2014

Porsche considers raising Macan production - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Porsche is already considering stepping up production of its new Macan compact sports utility vehicle, a German magazine said on Saturday.

Over the course of this year production at its plant in Leipzig could rise to 80,000 cars from the currently planned level of 50,000, WirtschaftsWoche reported, without citing its sources.

Porsche will start selling the Macan in April and hopes the car will help take it to a new record for sales in 2014 after global deliveries hit an all-time high in 2013 of 162,145 cars.

WirtschaftsWoche said Porsche could have global deliveries of 200,000 cars this year, a target originally set for 2018.

Market researcher IHS Automotive also expects that target could be reached this year.

A spokesman for Porsche said it was too early to think about increasing production for the Macan, given that the car only comes onto the market in April.

