Porsche expects 2014 EBIT to at least match year-ago level

STUTTGART, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - German sports-car maker Porsche expects operating profit this year to at least match last year’s record of 2.58 billion euros ($3.59 billion), the company said on Friday.

Car sales may increase to a new record this year after growing 3 percent in the first two months to 23,286 vehicles, powered by the new Macan compact SUV, Porsche said at its annual press conference at Stuttgart headquarters.