FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche braces for flat profit as capacity spending grows
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 5, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

Porsche braces for flat profit as capacity spending grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Porsche is bracing for flat underlying earnings this year as the sports-car maker steps up spending to expand production capacity at its two German factories in Stuttgart and Leipzig.

The maker of the iconic 911 sports car will invest more than 700 million euros ($923.8 million) alone at its main plant in Stuttgart in the next five years, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told reporters on Thursday.

Porsche has said it would invest roughly 500 million euros in expanding its Leipzig factory.

Sales rose 5.2 percent in August to 11,481 cars while eight-month deliveries were up 15.5 percent to 106,777 vehicles, the company said on Thursday.

For the full year, it is forecasting sales will reach a new record high, surpassing 150,000 cars in 2013 after around 143,000 last year.

Porsche, which has been a fully-owned unit of Volkswagen since August of last year, posted operating profit of 2.4 billion euros in 2012.

$1 = 0.7577 euros Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Andreas Cremer, Editing by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.